Penang targets 1,000 participants for Covid-19 screening during PSC-19 launch

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has targeted approximately 1,000 individuals to participate in Penang Covid-19 Screening (PSC-19), a targeted Covid-19 mass screening programme, during the launch on July 5.

State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo today said that residents in Sungai Pinang, Padang Kota, Dato Keramat, Pulau Tikus, Pengkalan Kota and Batu Lanchang would be among the first to be screened.

“We believe we are able to cater more participants for the PSC-19 programme down the line, but we will start off looking at 1,000 participants for the first day,” he said in a press conference at the main entrance of the Penang City Stadium, where the first screening site would be installed.

He said 22 medical specialists comprising six doctors, eight health assistants and six lab assistants, would be operating the screening site.

Jagdeep also said that participants undergoing the screening test under the PSC-19 programme need not need to wait at the screening site for the result as they can be informed via a dedicated smartphone app.

“The medical personnel will be using the RTK-Antigen screening method and the results will be released to the tested individual after two hours.

“If the individual is tested positive for the first test, they will be recalled back to undergo a second Covid-19 screening test via PCR screening method,” he added. — Bernama