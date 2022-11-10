Penang tight-lipped on dissolution of state assembly

GEORGE TOWN: The DAP-led Penang government is still keeping mum over the decision made regarding the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly following the dissolution of the 14th Parliament.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow still refuses to divulge the decision made after chairing two meetings with the state DAP leadership and also Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders.

“We have reached a decision that needs to be referred to the PH Presidential Council before making any announcement,” he told reporters after chairing the PH leadership council meeting here today.

Chow said the decision on whether the Penang state assembly would be dissolved or not would also have to be referred to the DAP central executive committee (CEC).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament, effective Oct 10, to pave the way for the 15th General Election (GE15) after getting the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Following the dissolution of Parliament, Ismail Sabri also urged the various state governments, except for Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka and Johor, to dissolve their legislative assemblies for state polls to be held concurrently with the parliamentary elections.

The PH Presidential Council had earlier decided that the three states under PH rule - Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang - will not dissolve their state assemblies if GE15 is held this year. - Bernama