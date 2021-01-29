Penang to adopt ‘No Movement, No Infection’ approach

GEORGE TOWN: Penangites should adopt the ‘No Movement, No Infection’ approach in efforts to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection, especially in the state, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the slogan would be the main approach in the ‘Penang Fight Covid-19’ (Penang Lawan Covid-19) communication campaign and the people of Penang should come together with the state government and frontliners to reduce the number of infections in the state.

“In fact, during the National Security Council’s (NSC) special meeting: Covid-19 management which was chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin via video conferencing a while ago, the Health Ministry also shared its concerns that the goal to reduce the number of infections would be difficult to achieve if movement is not restricted,” he said in a statement today.

Therefore, Chow said compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) needs to be improved and risk communication also needs to be strengthened to increase people’s awareness regarding the adoption of new norms.

“At the community level, focus will be on setting up disaster management committees and to empower the community with details of infectivity rates at the locality level,” he said.

He added that it was necessary to expedite and tighten the implementation of screening local and foreign workers under the screening programme set by the government and also on the initiative of the employers themselves. -Bernama