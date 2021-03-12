Penang to catch up on Covid-19 vaccination programme

GEORGE TOWN: The rate of administering the first Covid-19 vaccine dose in Penang would be stepped up soon.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today said earlier three hospitals in Penang have yet to initiate the vaccination programme.

“I was recently informed that the three hospitals have just started their vaccination programme, which I believe would help increase the rate of administering the first dosage of the Covid-19 vaccine here in Penang,” he told reporters here.

Chow said he had proposed for private medical practitioners to take part in the vaccination programme during a stakeholder session with the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“Khairy is aware of the proposal and welcomes it, but it is best for him to make the official announcement regarding which private health care sectors have been identified to take part in the vaccination programme,” he added.

As of March 11, 12,608 individuals in Penang have received their first jab, according to the data of the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force.

Earlier today, Chow was speaking at the launch of Digital Penang’s new office at Wisma Yeap Chor Ee here, as well as the launching of the Digital Transformation Masterplan.

In his speech, he said the state is expected to spend RM50 million over the next three years to deliver the Digital Transformation Masterplan.

Digital Penang chief executive officer Tony Yeoh, who also attended the launch, said the Digital Transformation masterplan is organised into four strategic pillars, including Governance, Economy, Community and Infrastructure.

“So far, we have been making progress in the ‘Community’ end of the digital transformation by promoting digital adoption among Penangites and educating them on how to use apps such as the Penang Smart Parking, and making e-payment,” he said,

He added they have reached out to some 15,000 Penangites on the community-themed digital transformation projects for the past six months. — Bernama