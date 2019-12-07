Penang to continue aggressive marketing of local halal products overseas

SHAH ALAM: The Penang state government will continue its aggressive marketing of halal products by local entrepreneurs in the overseas market, especially in Singapore.

As part of its efforts, the state government had brought 12 Penang entrepreneurs to take part in the Halal International 2019 exhibition here from Dec 5-8 to increase their exposure to the international market.

The group, comprising of six agropreneurs, two agritourism entrepreneurs and four food and beverage entrepreneurs, have the chance to promote their products at the exhibition, which is organised by Mega Xpress International.

Their participation is expected to garner cash sales totalling RM120,000 and a further RM150,000 in sales contract value, according to a fact sheet from the Penang Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority.

“The Penang state government is always striving to create more competitive entrepreneurs,” said state Domestic and International Trade Council committee member Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq to Bernama.

Khaliq Mehtab, who is also the Bertam assemblyman, was met after the launch of the Penang Bumiputera Entrepreneur Product Promotion here, today.

He said the state government will continue to assist local entrepreneurs until they no longer have to rely on the government’s aid.

He said products by Penang entrepreneurs will also be marketed in supermarket chains, including the HAO Halal Mart, which has a total of 46 outlets in the country.

“I had the chance to meet with the HAO Halal Mart management team yesterday, and we hope that this collaboration will be able to give a boost to our local entrepreneurs,” he said.

Since it began in August 2016, the International Marketing Programme for Penang entrepreneurs in Singapore saw participation from 37 entrepreneurs, and 122 products have since successfully penetrated the country’s market via expos and Agrobazaar Malaysia Singapore, Big Box Supermarket and Global Halal. — Bernama