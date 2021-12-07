Penang to continue free bus service next year

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will continue to provide free bus service to Mutiara pass holders on a monthly basis in 2022.

State Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the state government would bear the cost of the renewal fee for the Mutiara passes worth RM50 a month.

He said the initiative, which involves an allocation of RM4.5 million a year, is effective from Jan 1 until Dec 31, 2022.

“The state government will bear the cost for the first 7,500 pass holders who renew their monthly passes every month. We want to ensure that active Rapid bus users can benefit from this initiative.

“Mutiara pass holders can renew the card for free while the first time purchase will be charged RM10, which is RM5 for the card and RM5 for top-up,“ he told reporters here today.

Zairil said the state government had also agreed to continue the CAT Bridge Free Bus service for one year starting Jan 1, 2022 by using 10 buses and the schedule remained as usual.

“Following the Mutiara pass initiative, the state government will no longer fund the Seberang Jaya CAT Free Bus service but it will continue to operate as a normal route and it is free for Mutiara pass users,“ he said. — Bernama