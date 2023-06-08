Penang to create upset with Malay belt voters supporting PH-BN: Anwar

GEORGE TOWN: The state election in Penang could see a major shift among voters in the Malay belt giving support to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition for the future of the nation.

PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said this follows the confidence of the Malays with the record achieved by the Unity Government since taking over the country’s leadership eight months ago.

The Prime Minister who has a packed schedule in Penang today said the Malays will be making the right decision to save Malaysia for all races.

“There is concern in the Malay belt areas following the results of the 15th general election (GE15) in Penang. At that time, some claimed they can not trust Anwar as he is with DAP.

“They alleged he (Anwar) is leaving Islam, which was the previous propaganda. After eight months, the message has now turned to saving Islam and saving the Malays,” he said when speaking at a ceramah of Penang MADANI Unity Tour at Persiaran Karpal Singh here.

In this regard, the PKR president believed and is confident that Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow will receive even better support and mandate from Malay voters.

“Penang is a model with good governance, rule of law, caring for the economy and at the same time ensuring that every community has a place in this state,” he said.

Anwar also believed the people in Penang are always leading a trend, not only in the change of state government in 2008 but also in the Malay national struggle.

“Reforms start here, Malay newspapers also began in Penang. After that, the Malay awareness began in Penang, it is the people’s awakening with the victory of Pakatan Rakyat.

“So make sure we maintain our strength, our base and our leadership in terms of people’s awareness to bring change to Malaysia,“ he said.

Anwar is also optimistic about the state’s future and promised to help Penang by paying special attention to developments such as the Light Rail Transit (LRT) project and the expansion of Bayan Lepas Airport.

The Election Commission (EC) set polling day for the state polls in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan, to be held simultaneously on August 12 with early voting on Aug 8. - Bernama