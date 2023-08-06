Penang to dissolve state assembly on June 28

PETALING JAYA: Penang is expected to dissolve its state legislative assembly on June 28 to pave way for the upcoming state elections.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government is making the necessary arrangements for the state polls.

“We are proposing June 28 to dissolve the state legislative assembly. We will arrange (things) accordingly,“ he was quoted as saying by The Malay Mail today (June 8).

The Chief Minister and Menteri Besars of Penang, Kedah, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Terengganu in February had all agreed to dissolve their state assemblies by the end of June.