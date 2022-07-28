Penang to enforce guidelines on private homestay in Jan 2023

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government is expected to enforce operation guidelines for private homestays on strata or landed properties in Penang on Jan 1, 2023.

State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh said the guideline which is more than 90 per cent ready, will be tabled at the Penang State Executive Council in two to three months.

“We have received 228 complaints in 2019, 258 in 2020, 186 in 2021 and 14 as of May this year from island residents on guests renting private homestay in the short term.

“Among the complaints received are on damage to the infrastructure provided and too many people are putting up in one private unit,” he told reporters after opening the Penang Homestay Engagement Session here today.

He said the guideline is provided to improve and streamline the operating methods and procedures of private homestays in Penang, in line with the increasing number of such properties involved in the state.

He said Penang is the focus of tourists and some visitors prefer homestay during their vacations.

“We do not want the tourism industry to be affected as it has just picked up after the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, however, the wellbeing of Penang residents should also be looked after and private homestay owners need to comply with the stipulated guidelines,” he said. — Bernama