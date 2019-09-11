Penang to ensure no open burning

GEORGE TOWN: Penang will ensure there is no open burning as haze continues to envelope which has enveloped many parts of the country.

Unhealthy Air Pollutants Index (API) readings were recorded in several areas in Selangor and Sarawak. Penang island was spared due to spells of morning downpours since Sunday. The API reading at Minden on the island at 8am today was a moderate 63.

State executive councillor Phee Boon Poh (pix), who is in charge of the environment, said he understands the frustrations of people who have been putting up with the haze which had entered into its second week.

“The haze is largely not due to us and it is coming from across the Straits of Malacca,” he said. “Unfortunately, the situation in Indonesia didn’t get better after a month. The fires got worse.”