Penang to explore Europe, US, India, Middle East markets to stimulate local tourism

GEORGE TOWN: Penang will explore markets in Europe, the US, India and the Middle East in efforts to stimulate and develop its local tourism industry.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said it is hoped the move will attract tourists from these target markets to the state.

“Recently, tourism operators from Iran visited and conducted market research in Penang.

“This is also the result of the state government’s success in making various efforts to explore new markets,“ he said at the winding up of the Supply Bill and the Motion on the 2023 Development Estimates at the Penang State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

At the same time, Yeoh said the state government also acted quickly in an effort to restore international flights or add direct international flight routes within a short period of time after the reopening of Malaysia’s borders on April 1.

He said beginning in December, direct flights to Jakarta, Medan, Surabaya, Singapore, Taipei, Thailand, Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong will be operational.

“To promote two-way tourism and creative economy activities between Penang and Thailand, the state government is carrying out research on the feasibility of developing the ‘Songkhla-Penang Tourism Corridor’.

“The state government is also carrying out efforts to maintain Thailand as a very important target market. It held the ‘Experience Penang Roadshow’ in the neighbouring country in September with Penang tourism industry players,“ he added.

The state assembly sitting continues tomorrow. - Bernama