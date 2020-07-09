Penang to finalise, coordinate SOPs by next week

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will meet with enforcement agencies next week to finalise and coordinate all standard operating procedures (SOPs) introduced throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

State Housing, Local Government, and Town and Country Planning committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo (pix) today said the meeting will involve agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police, the State Health Department as well as the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

Jagdeep, who also chairs two committees under the state National Security Council (MKN), said the main purpose of the meeting was to refine and streamline the SOPs introduced at both the federal and state levels, as well as to prevent any overlapping contradictions between SOPs in various sectors.

“For instance, temples and wedding venues have their own respective SOPs, but when weddings are held in temples, there will be parts of their SOPs that overlap and contradict one another, which would lead to confusion among the public,” he told reporters at the Penang City Hall here.

According to him, to date, a total of 53 SOPs have been introduced at the federal level by 32 ministries and government agencies.

“More SOPs will be introduced over time, therefore we need to coordinate all these SOPs between the enforcement agencies in the near future,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jagdeep also announced that Penang continued to maintain a high record for SOP compliance rate.

He said that as of July 5, the Penang Island City Council recorded SOP compliance rate of 99.68% after checking 177,498 premises on the island.

“Meanwhile, the Seberang Prai City Council has also checked 340,465 premises on the mainland and recorded a SOP compliance rate of 99.28 percent,” he added. — Bernama