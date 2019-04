GEORGE TOWN: An Urban Transformation Centre (UTC), the first for Penang, will be set up at Kompleks Tun Abdul Razak (Komtar), Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

He said the UTC will be located on the second and third floors of the 65-storey building and will be fully operational in 2020, after the design and renovation work is completed by the end of this year.

Currently, Penang only has a Rural Transformation Centre (RTC), in Sungai Bakap.

The state government welcomes the Finance Ministry’s selection of Komtar as the UTC location as the initiative will bring in the crowds to Komtar, Chow told reporters after attending the launch of the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) programmes in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the corporation.

“About 15 federal government agencies will operate at the Penang UTC, and the operation hours are until night,“ he said.

He said the federal government will pay the rental for the UTC premises, the cost of which has yet to be finalised. — Bernama