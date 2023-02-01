Penang to implement MOH-set protocols on China tourist arrivals

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will implement protocols set by the Federal Government and the Ministry of Health (MOH) regarding the entry of tourists from China to the state.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government would comply with the instructions in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“So far there are no direct flights from China to Penang since they have been stopped after the Covid-19 pandemic hit,“ he told reporters here today.

China will reopen its borders on Jan 8 after being closed for almost three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today, the MOH said it was ready to revise the health care policy for the management of the Covid-19 pandemic at existing national borders, including tightening the standard operating procedures (SOP) of health checks at the country’s entry point.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that it will be implemented if necessary, not only for visitors (Malaysian citizens and non-citizens) arriving from China but also for those arriving from other countries.

She said that MOH takes seriously the concerns of the people regarding the increase in cases of Covid-19 in China as well as the restrictions imposed by several other countries on tourists from the republic, adding that it was a matter of priority of MOH at the moment. - Bernama