Penang to propose reopening of outdoor tourist attractions as test run

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has proposed a test run to reopen spacious outdoor tourist attractions in the state before embracing the full resumption of travel activities.

State executive councillor for Tourism and Creative Economy, Yeoh Soon Hin (pix) said the test run was aimed at fine-tuning and improving the health protocols at the tourist attractions.

He also said that the test run would be conducted in collaboration with the Association of Tourist Attractions Penang (ATAP) at outdoor attractions with ample space.

“The state government had submitted the proposal to the National Security Council after an online meeting with ATAP,” he said in a press statement.

According to Yeoh, four outdoor attractions in Penang have been identified to reopen during the test run, namely, The Habitat, Tropical Spice Garden, Penang Tropical Fruit Farm and Penang Bird Park.

“These outdoor attractions were selected as part of the test run as they have wide spaces which are aligned with the health protocols that subsequently allow social distancing and good air ventilation.

“The number of visitors to each attraction will also be capped at 30 at any one time and will be required to strictly comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The tourist attraction operators will also have to work closely with police who will be monitoring this test run,” he said.

He added that this test run would be conducted for three days per week and only applicable to fully vaccinated visitors who had pre-booked their tickets online prior to the visit. — Bernama