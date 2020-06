GEORGE TOWN: The sports and recreation sector in Penang will reopen on June 15 in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) announced by the Youth and Sports Ministry.

State Youth and Sports Committee chairman Soon Lip Chee said the matter was decided at a special meeting of the State Security Special Committee chaired by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow on Tuesday.

He said in line with the announcement, eight locations would be opened for public use, namely the Balik Pulau Sports Complex; Bertam Sports Complex; Sony Sports Complex, Seberang Jaya; Sports Complex in Jalan Betek, Bukit Mertajam; Taman Jajar, Jalan York; Taman Bukit Dumbar; Air Hitam Dam and Teluk Bahang Dam.

“However, all bookings at the Batu Kawan State Stadium, Penang City Stadium, Polo Ground and Padang Brown for games, matches or match-play purposes are still not allowed.

“The sports complex under the management of Seberang Prai City Council is open for bookings from June 15 and is allowed only for non-contact training sessions,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The Penang National Park and all swimming pools in the state remains closed to the public until further notice, he added. — Bernama