Penang to start RFP process for Bayan Lepas LRT on Monday

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will carry out the pre-qualification stage for the request for proposal (RFP) process for the implementation of Bayan Lepas Light Rail Transit (LRT) component project from July 25 to Aug 24.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said during the period, interested companies could submit their information to https://tender.penanginfra.com/home link.

“The fee to obtain pre-qualification documents on the scope of work is RM2,000, payment must be made to Penang Infrastructure Sdn Bhd (PIC).

“The time period for online registration is for two weeks, from July 21 to Aug 8 and the period to download the documents is from July 25 to Aug 14. Participating companies must submit the required documents to the state government before noon on Aug 24,“ he told a press conference here today.

The Bayan Lepas LRT component is one of the key components in the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) which is a long-term strategy to overcome traffic congestion in the state.

The Penang state government’s target is to start the construction of the LRT line that connects Komtar and Bayan Lepas next year.

Chow said the companies did not need to prepare any presentation and the evaluation process is from Aug 25 to Sept 8.

He said the state government was also committed to realising the Bayan Lepas LRT project to provide quality public transport services for the benefit of the people of Penang as a whole.

“The state government has received many inquiries from many companies interested in the Bayan Lepas LRT project and we hope they will participate in the RFP pre-qualification process,“ he added. - Bernama