GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Government will wait for the outcome of the next National Land Council meeting in August before deciding on their urban regeneration agenda, according to the State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo today.

He said the meeting was expected to discuss the legal aspects of the agenda, which is crucial in determining the steps that could be taken by the state government in addressing issues arising from the implementation of the agenda.

“We need to see if the existing laws (relating to the urban regeneration agenda) need to be amended or (there is a need) to come up with a new law to address the agenda,” he told a press conference here.

According to him, the agenda was necessary in the course of redeveloping urban areas in a land scarce situation like in the state, especially in providing better housing scheme and facilities for its people.

“If we do urban regeneration, one of the benefits is that we can build more (housing) units on the same footprints (same site) and we don’t have to look for new land (for housing scheme development),” he added. - Bernama