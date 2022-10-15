Penang Umno still hopes to work with PAS in general election

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Umno still hopes that the party leadership and PAS can discuss working together in the upcoming general election.

State Umno liaison committee chairman Musa Sheikh Fadzir said this is in view of the two parties’ harmonious situation and close relationship in Penang.

“The situation in Penang is different; we are indeed very close with PAS. So when this (Umno goes solo) we have to clash with PAS even though we hope (to) avoid three-cornered clashes involving PAS,” he told reporters after the launch of the Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress election machinery last night..

“We still hope that the leadership of PAS and Umno can resolve this matter... if not, we will have to agree (and) fight in a friendly manner.”

On Thursday, Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno and BN decided to go solo in the polls following PAS’ decision to strengthen cooperation in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) on the principle of uniting the ummah.

Musa, who is also Penang BN chairman, also said the state BN now has an additional 13 state seats and four parliamentary seats to contest after Gerakan left the coalition on June 23, 2018, to join PN in February last year.

In last general election, Penang BN contested 40 state seats and 13 parliamentary seats with Gerakan in 13 state seats and four parliamentary seats, Umno (15 state seats, five parliamentary seats), MCA (10 state seats, four parliamentary seats) and MIC (two state seats). – Bernama