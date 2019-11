GEORGE TOWN: The construction of an underpass linking Jalan Mount Erskine to Jalan Burma aims to prevent traffic congestion at the intersection of Jalan Gotlieb, Jalan Bagan Jermal, Jalan Burma and Jalan Mount Erskine.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, said the construction would have to be carried out, because not doing it would indirectly impede economic development in the area.

He also said that the Penang City Council’s (MBPP) 2015 Traffic Impact Assessment showed a projection of 10,000 new housing units which were expected to come up in the Jalan Mount Erskine, Jalan Fettes and Jalan Lembah Permai areas by 2024, when the underpass was expected to be completed.

“The number of vehicles is estimated to increase by 4.15% annually in the Pulau Tikus area. With this, the number of daily vehicles in the area is expected to increase by 8,500 units in 2024,“ he said in response to an oral question by Lee Chun Kit (PH-Pulau Tikus) at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

He said for the implementation of state and local government infrastructure projects involving the land acquisition process under Section 3(1)(a) of the Land Acquisition Act 1960, the land administrator was responsible for conducting an investigation to obtain land valuation to determine the land compensation amount for the land that was involved in the acquisition.

“The valuation of the land used is based on the valuation by the Valuation and Property Services Department and that is based on the market value of the land involved. However, if the landlord is not satisfied with compensation offered, they have the right to object to it in court,“ he said. — Bernama