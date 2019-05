GEORGE TOWN: The proposed Penang undersea tunnel project will continue and is in the final stage of its feasibility study, says Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today.

He said the state government’s technical consultant, HSSI Sdn Bhd, has reviewed the study prepared by the Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd (CZC).

“The review on the draft report has been forwarded to the CZC this month to make necessary amendments before it is finalised and endorsed by the state government.

“The next stage of the undersea tunnel project will be decided by the state executive council, but as of now, the project is still on,” he said in a question and answer session at the state legislative assembly sitting here.

He was replying to a question from Mohd Yusni Mat Piah (PAS-Penaga) who wanted to know the project’s current status and the amount incurred thus far.

The 7.2km tunnel project that connects Gurney Drive to Bagan Ajam in Seberang Perai is under the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP), a state-run initiative.

Chow, who is also Padang Kota assemblyman, said the state government have not made any payment to CZC thus far.

“We will only make the payment after the final draft is confirmed by the technical consultant and presented to us for approval,” he said.

Answering Mohd Yusni’s question on the investigation into the project by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), he said the MACC had carried out an investigation into the project in the first quarter of 2018 and thus far no prosecution has been launched.

Chow, answering Mohd Yusni’s supplementary question on whether a public exhibition on the construction of three highways would be held for residents affected by the project, Chow said the one month public exhibition was already being held.

He said the public exhibition was held along the proposed route including Komtar building, government offices and other public places, while the undersea tunnel project has yet to reach that stage. - Bernama