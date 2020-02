GEORGE TOWN: Penang will unlikely be affected by the possible realignment of the country’s political landscape after the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government and the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the Prime Minister.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said he does not foresee any big changes in the state as Penang has its own anti-hopping law since 2012.

“The whole intention is to come up with a new coalition government, even at state level. If they have the numbers to form an alternative government, they will see it through.

“However, in Penang they don’t have the numbers even after shifting party, so it will not make any difference,“ he told Bernama, here today.

Earlier, Chow also received a courtesy call from Bernama chief executive officer Nurini Kassim and editor-in-chief Datuk Mokhtar Hussain.

Chow, who is also the DAP Penang chairman, explained that the state’s anti-hopping law though ruled unconstitutional, has yet to be tested.

“It can be put to use now, I think civil society is also not happy with party hopping especially with the current political development,“ he said.

He also reiterated that the Penang government fully supported Dr Mahathir’s return as the prime minister to run the country’s administration.

Penang is unlikely to see much changes in the state line up as DAP leads the State Legislative Assembly as it holds 19 of the 40 state seats.

The other PH component PKR is the second strongest party with 14 seats while Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has 2 seats. Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) that quit PH yesterday and Umno have two seats respectively with PAS having one seat. - Bernama