GEORGE TOWN, Feb 4: The state government expressed its hope today that the health department will expedite approval for pooled RT-PCR testing which will “save money and time”.

Penang Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow, said Penang S.A.F.E – a collaborative initiative with the Penang branch of the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) – is more cost effective since there is a large number of workers that need to be tested.

“For example, the factory will arrange for five workers living in the same place to undergo screening. The samples will then be pooled into one test tube instead of five individual tubes.

“We have presented this method to Health director-general, (Tan Sri) Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, but we have yet to get a response or approval,” said Chow during a livestream of “Bicara COVID-19” on facebook.

The broadcast included opposition leader, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Chow said the state uses the 3T -- testing, tracing and treatment – approach for COVID-19, therefore it needs to boost testing before it can carry out contact tracing and treatment.

“Mass testing is imperative if we want to flatten the curve here. If we do not isolate these positive cases, it will spread through the community and the chain will be harder to break,” he said.- Bernama