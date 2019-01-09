Penang water tariff rates to increase this year: Chief Minister

GEORGE TOWN: Water tariff rates in Penang will increase this year in line with efforts by the federal government to restructure the water supply services industry in the country, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the Penang government through the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) had held talks with the Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry and the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) to review water tariff rates.

“The increase in water tariffs is unavoidable but the percentage increase is likely to be around 20% which will be decided by the Ministry and SPAN,“ he told a press conference here today.

He said the tariff rate increase would involve both individual consumers and businesses.

“With the new water tariff rates, the government may consider revoking the water recovery surcharge to ease the people’s burden,“ he added.

However, Chow, who is also Padang Kota state assemblyman said the tariff rate in Penang would remain the lowest in the country even after the tariff rate increase.

Meanwhile, Chow also announced an allocation of RM2 million to five Chinese Private Secondary Schools in the state which had submitted their application for this year.

He hoped the funds would be used effectively to enable the schools to deliver better outcomes for the the students.

“Each school will receive RM400,000 as aid from the state government to help upgrade school facilities,“ he said. — Bernama