GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government has welcomed the Health Ministry’s commitment to redouble its efforts to curb Covid-19 in the five states that recorded high numbers of Covid-19 cases.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and the National Security Council have given assurances that the federal government will channel increased vaccine supplies and transfer workforce and medical assets from other states to Sabah, Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Penang.

“Penang had also previously channeled medical resources to the capital to help reduce cases under the Greater Klang Valley (GKV) programme, so the same approach now needs to be used and be focused on states in the northern region, especially Penang,” he said when winding up Penang Legislative Assembly session here today.

He said in addition to medical equipment supply, especially for intensive care units (ICU), emphasis should be given to increase the capabilities of Quarantine and Covid-19 Low-Risk Treatment Centres, and to reduce the number of walk-in positive patients as well as the efficient operation of Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) and Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

“This is important and critical to ensure the state’s medical system is not completely paralysed in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

In addition, Chow (PH-Padang Kota) said till Aug 21, 32 Covid-19 cases involving the Delta variant were detected in the state, with eight deaths recorded.

According to him, the 32 cases were not recent cases, as lab results for Delta variant cases required a rather long time of around a month.

“From the total, 24 patients have completed their treatment and were allowed to return home, while eight died,” he said.

He said 27 patients infected with the Delta variant were unvaccinated while five received their first shot.

Chow also said that the state government will supply 500 sets of rapid Covid-19 antigen self-test kits to every assemblyman and MP to be distributed to those in need in the state. -Bernama