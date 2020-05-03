Penang will continue with MCO until May 8, before implementing CMCO

GEORGE TOWN: Penang has opted to continue with the present movement control order (MCO) conditions until May 8, to enable it to prepare a comprehensive guideline for the conditional restrictions (CMCO), which the federal government has espoused.

This means that only companies listed as essential and allowed to operate under Phase I, II and III of the present MCO would be allowed to operate as per normal until this Thursday.

In doing so, Penang has joined Sarawak, Kedah, Negri Sembilan, Sabah and Selangor in delaying federal plans to introduce the CMCO by tomorrow.

They can operate under the same times as stipulated by the National Security Council with input from the Health Ministry, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix).

The MCO compels people to stay as home as much as possible except those listed under essential services and those with permission from the government to work.

Hotels, malls, shopping centers and tourism products as well as the likes of entertainment centers, nightclubs and massage parlours remained inaccessible.

Outdoor activities are also banned, while food eateries are only allowed to conduct deliveries and take outs, said Chow.

Pre-school, barbers and hair saloons continued to be banned.

He made this announcement in his daily social media broadcast.

Penang has also come up with its own gradual plan for opening the economy in three stages; Stage 1 entails formulating and communicating the standard operating procedures (SOP) drafted under the National Security Council; Stage 2 is implementing the SOP and Stage 3 is a total greenlight for all parts of the economy to open.

Chow reminded residents here to abide by the present MCO where the compulsory measures of social distancing, constant handwash, high personal hygiene, and wearing of surgical masks, must be upheld.

More information would be made available soon, Chow stressed.