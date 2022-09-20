Penang will not dissolve state assembly during monsoon season: Report

PETALING JAYA: The Penang government will not dissolve the state legislative assembly if the general election is held during monsoon season, says Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the floods would jeopardise the whole electoral process, Malay Mail reports.

Chow also pointed out that the risks to the lives of voters are too high for elections to be held when floods could occur.

“If (the general election) is not held during the monsoon season, it is a different story.

“But if it is during the monsoon, we will not dissolve because the risks are too high,” he reportedly told a press conference earlier today.

Chow further stressed that the monsoon season is an unsuitable time to hold election campaigns and polling.

“What happens if it floods on the night before polling day or on the day itself,” he questioned.