PETALING JAYA: A businesswoman from George Town has become the latest Penangite to win the Da Ma Cai 1+3D Jackpot.

She pocketed RM11,224,717 by playing the System Bet, placed through dmcGO app that consists the winning numbers 8821 and 0600.

“My business requires me to look at numbers daily. Some numbers tend to pop up quite frequently in my daily work 8821 is one of those numbers and it resonates with me 0600 on the other hand, was a lucky number generated by the dmcGO app Photo Numbers feature when I took photo of my lunch recently,” she said.

The winner told that she started using the dmcGO app for its convenience and easy accessibility since 2018. During her previous business trip, she discovered the Photo Numbers feature while waiting for her flight. She said she tried the feature with a photo from her smartphone and was surprised at winning a consolation prize with the generated lucky number.

She added: “I had some luck with these Photo Numbers, but now it brought me even greater fortune.”

Da Ma Cai spokesperson said, aside from Photo Numbers, dmcGO app also rolled out a Lucky Direction feature to assist customers to seek out their daily lucky direction numbers.

The winner shared that the prize money will be used to expand her business and to help out some old folks home.

Penangite winning jackpot consecutively

This is the fourth consecutive Da Ma Cai Jackpot 1 winner from Penang. Early September saw the Jackpot 1 won partially and the winners shared RM6,966,447. Two weeks later, an interior designer from Penang became the sole Jackpot 1 winner, and took home this year’s biggest Jackpot prize of RM24,023,703. In November, the jackpot worth RM9,076,242 was won by yet another Penangite.

Da Ma Cai is a brand of Pan Malaysian Pools Sdn. Bhd. (PMP), Malaysia’s authorised numbers forecast operator. On an annual basis, Da Ma Cai actively supports various causes in the areas of education and social welfare through a wide range of programmes and activities carried out in the country. Following the acquisition of PMP by Jana Pendidikan Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (JPM), all of PMP’s net dividends that JPM receives will be donated to The Community Chest. With this structure, Da Ma Cai has effectively been transformed from a for-profit organisation into a social business, providing long term donations to The Community Chest for the benefit of the Malaysian community.