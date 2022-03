PETALING JAYA: March was truly lucky for two punters as they walked away with some RM97.8 million in Sports Toto jackpots.

Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd said a Penangite from Batu Maung won the RM95,036,321.25 Supreme Toto 6/58 Jackpot on March 30.

Meanwhile, another individual from Taman Perindustrian Kinrara, Puchong won RM2,715,322.65 from the pool of RM97.8 million.