Penangites happy with services at Komtar UTC

GEORGE TOWN: As the Penang’s first Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) began operations in the Komtar building today, many Penangites have expressed positive views about the services provided.

One happy customer is salesman Choo Chee Heong, 46, who renewed his identification card (IC) at the National Registration Department (NRD) at the centre and said that the service was fast and convenient.

Choo said that the IC renewal process only took around 30 minutes to complete.

“Furthermore, parking will not be an issue since Komtar has plenty of parking spaces,” he told Bernama.

He hoped that the speed and convenience will also apply in services at the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) here as he expected that many Penangites would be coming here.

“I expect many others will be coming to the LHDN counter here to apply for the Cost of Living Aid (BSH),” he added.

Meanwhile, head janitor S. Poovendren, 42, said that having several government agencies and departments placed in one location would benefit Penangites.

“The opening of the UTC here is a good move made by the state government. This will definitely come in handy for many of us here,” he said.

Earlier, Komtar assemblyman Teh Lai Heng said that only three government departments have yet to start operations at UTC Komtar.

“The three departments are the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), JOBS Malaysia and the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry branch,” he told reporters during a visit at UTC Komtar.

He said that Komtar UTC will be operating from 8am to 9pm on weekdays and from 8am to 5pm on weekends.

“It will be closed during (state and federal) public holidays,” he added. - Bernama