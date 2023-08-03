Pendang MP ejected from Dewan Rakyat for interrupting Rafizi’s speech

PETALING JAYA: Pendang MP Datuk Awang Solahuddin Hashim (pix) was told to leave the Dewan Rakyat for his repeated interruptions of Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli’s winding up speech on Budget 2023.

FMT reported that Awang’s suspension will be for two days, starting today, according to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul.

During the Dewan Rakyat proceeding, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) member had ignored Johari’s orders to remain seated and silent following several warnings for repeatedly disrupting Rafizi’s speech.

Johari had stated prior to Awang’s ejection from Dewan Rakyat, that any MPs interrupting any minister’s winding-up speeches would have action taken against them.

“I ask whoever stands up (to interject) to leave. If the minister allows them to interject, then it’s fine. This is the Dewan Rakyat’s Standing Orders, follow the Standing Orders,” Johari said.

The Pendang MP had lost his composure earlier after being called a ‘clown’ by Rafizi and told not to “run away” after raising many issues during his part in the debate that fell under the minister’s scope of responsibility.

“When the minister wants to respond, he leaves (the hall). This concerns the people. Don’t go on the offensive only when the minister isn’t around.

“All of Malaysia and the Dewan Rakyat are watching, Pendang. When the minister wants to respond (to your debate), you run away,” said Rafizi.

Awang defended himself by saying that he would not run away from the august House and commenting how: “This (Rafizi) is the king of fake formulas.”

To which Rafizi replied calling Awang a clown, inciting commotion with the PN MP demanding that the minister retract his comment.

Rafizi then retracted the comment under Johari’s instruction.