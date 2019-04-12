Pengerang explosion: Action will be taken following report from DOSH

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Human Resources expects to receive a preliminary report on the fire and explosion incident at the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) near Kota Tinggi, Johor, from the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) this afternoon.

Deputy Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said the Johor DOSH had already instructed its team to initiate the investigations into the 1.20am incident.

“So far there we have not received any feedback, maybe today evening we will receive a preliminary report ... any action to be taken will be decided based on the recommendations of the Johor DOSH,“ he said during a press conference after the closing ceremony of a safety operation at construction sites, here today.

The incident at 1.20am, which took place at one of the lots at Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project site in PIC, also saw two local security guards suffer light injuries.

The fire was successfully doused about half an hour after the incident began.

Meanwhile, Mahfuz said a total of 479 construction sites throughout the country were inspected in a month-long operation from March 1, with a focus on high-rise projects and concrete works.

“The DOSH also used drones to look at the conditions (of the site) and compliance of high-rise construction activities such as open edges and tower crane operations,“ he said.

Mahfuz said during the operation, the DOSH had issued 719 directives for various offences committed, 2,160 repair and prohibition notices and 864 compounds besides sealing 1,131 construction sites and taking action against 128 sites.

As of 2019, there are 18,000 construction sites registered with DOSH. — Bernama