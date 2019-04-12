Pengerang fire aftermath: Everything is under control, says Petronas

PETALING JAYA: The fire incident that happened at the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) at about 1.25am this morning occurred at Petronas’ Atmospheric Residue Desulphurisation (ARDS) Unit which is currently under commissioning stage.

Petronas said in a statement that one personnel sustained scratches and has already been discharged upon receiving medical consultation. The group said that no fatality was recorded.

“Teams have been set up and are currently working closely with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident. We wish to assure members of the public that the situation is under control and there is no health related risk to this incident,” it said.

Meanwhile, Dialog Group Bhd made an announcement today stating that the incident has not impacted their people and operations. The group will continue to assess and monitor their facilities and assets to ensure safe working conditions for employees adding that the early morning incident had no financial impact on their business.