Pengkalan Chepa Parlimentary Service Centre distributed aid worth RM600,000 to needy since January

KOTA BHARU: The Pengkalan Chepa Parliamentary Service Centre has provided aid worth RM600,000 since January this year to help about 7,500 people in the constituency who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muhammad Abdul Munib Assyakirin Zakaria , the special officer to Pengkalan Chepa MP Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary, said the aid comprising food and cash benefited needy groups including fishermen, farmers, asnaf (tithe recipiients), and the poor.

“Aid was also presented to families under quarantine and workers who are unable to work due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Before this, we distributed aid to targeted groups, but now we are also planning to extend this to other groups,” he told reporters at an aid distribution programme in Kampung Landak, here today.

At the event, food items, including wet produce, were handed over to 180 villagers in Kampung Pulau Tukang Dollah, which has been under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) since June 25.

Muhammad Abdul Munib Assyakirin said they expect to distribute food baskets through the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (PEMULIH) from next week.

“Allocations from the RM300,000 food basket assistance announced in the package, which would benefit 3,000 eligible recipients, will be distributed through the penghulu (chief) of the sub-districts concerned,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Zakaria Wan Ali, Pulau Panjang sub-district penghulu, said that to date, the food supplied by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to the villagers three times a day was sufficient.

“We also want to convey our thanks and gratitude to the Pengkalan Chepa Parliamentary Service Centre, particularly Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary, who has contributed food to 180 villagers four times since the EMCO was implemented in the village,” he said. – Bernama