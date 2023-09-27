Peninsula loan shark engages Sibu gang for debt recovery

SIBU: Sarawak police successfully exposed the operations of unlicensed money lenders or loan sharks from Peninsular Malaysia who employed a local group to use violent tactics in debt collection here.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri (pix) said the money lender's modus operandi was uncovered following the arrest of four men believed to be members of Geng Rosli, who conducted debt collection by employing threats against borrowers who faced difficulties in repaying their debts.

Three of the suspects, aged between 20 and 40, were arrested on Sept 22 on Lada Street here, while the fourth suspect, 31, was detained on Sept 24 on the same street. Following the arrests, the police discovered and seized two bottles containing red paint, one padlock, two written threat notes, and three mobile phones, he said in a statement today.

“The investigation found that all the suspects admitted to working as unlicensed debt collectors, earning RM300 for each task, which involved delivering threat notes and splashing paint at the addresses of borrowers who failed to repay the lenders who hired these suspects,“ he said adding that police have solved a minimum of nine cases involving criminal threats and intimidation in the locality, following the capture of the suspects.

“Two cases related to commercial crimes are under investigation under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951, while seven cases involving criminal threats and intimidation are being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code,“ Mohd Azman added. -Bernama