Peninsular M’sia foremost beneficiary of electricity relief in SEA

KUALA LUMPUR: Peninsular Malaysia is enjoying the highest rebates for electricity bills covering several sectors and all households in Southeast Asia.

The rebates, which were announced by the government, are intended to ease the burden of Malaysians during the movement control order (MCO) caused by the pandemic.

The discounts on TNB’s electricity bills covering all households in Peninsular Malaysia under the economic stimulus package (PRE2020) was announced on Feb 27 by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In the PRE2020, the business category affected by Covid-19, especially the tourism sector, receives a 15% discount for electricity usage for six months from April 1 to Sept 30.

The discounts include the allocation of RM500 million to provide the discount for the tourism sector, followed by a 2% discount for the commercial, industrial and agriculture sectors, as well as all households in Peninsular Malaysia.

The government also announced discounts of between 15% and 50% under a tiered discount rate based on electricity usage, up to a limit of 600 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month or RM231.80 per month in the case of residential buildings.

An additional assistance package was also provided by the government, together with TNB, to all domestic customers in the form of free electricity up to RM77 per month, equivalent to the first 300 kWh electricity usage for three months during the MCO from April to June.

Besides that, domestic customers, who use their electricity between 601 and 900 kWh per month, will enjoy a 10% discount from April 2020 to September 2020, which is an additional 8% on top of the existing 2% discount rate that they are current enjoying.

Furthermore, customers who encounter financial hardship may also engage with TNB to establish feasible a payment plan post-MCO.

The Singapore government is offering all households with at least one Singaporean member will receive a one-off SG$100 to cover their utility bills, while the Thai government is providing an automatic 3% discount to eight types of users to their power bill between April and June.

Meanwhile, nearly 30 million Vietnamese have received a 10% discount.

The Philippines government has allowed households consuming up to 200 kWh monthly to settle their bills in instalments for up to four months, and while banks, as well firms that provide water, cellular and internet bills have adjusted their payments. - Bernama