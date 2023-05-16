Penjana 2.0: Three men remanded over false claims of more than RM1m

SHAH ALAM: Two company directors and a proprietor have been remanded to help in investigations into cases of false claims of more than RM1 million under the Pelan Jana Semula Ekonomi (Penjana 2.0) managed by the Social Security Organisation.

The order to remand the three men for between three and four days was issued by Magistrate Muhammad Syafiq Sulaiman here today following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a source, the three suspects, aged between 40 and 61, were arrested at the Selangor MACC office yesterday evening when they turned up to give their statements.

Two of them are directors of a delivery service company and the third owns an engineering firm.

“The delivery service company is suspected to have submitted false claims of about RM900,000 between 2020 and 2022 while the engineering company was involved in fraudulent claims of more than RM140,000 in 2021,” the source said.

MACC senior director of investigations Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the cases were being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama