Penjana Kerjaya: 47 held for making false claims - MACC

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested 47 company directors on suspicion of submitting false claims under the Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 hiring incentive programme, in operations dubbed Op Hire 2.0, mobilised yesterday afternoon.

A MACC source said that those arrested under Op Hire 2.0 operations, carried out nationwide, were aged between 30 and 70, involving 14 women and 33 men.

Op Hire 2.0 is an operation to curb the misappropriation and leakage of government funds as a result of false claims made by company directors under Penjana Kerjaya. It is an extension of the implementation of Op Hire 1.0 in 2022, which was held in cooperation with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and MACC.

“These companies’ directors have submitted claims, that they have been implementing the employees’ recruitment and training programmes, to Socso. But the programmes were not implemented (as claimed),” said the source.

The source also said that the amount of claims submitted by these company directors was between RM450,000 and RM2 million.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations), Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, when contacted today, confirmed the arrests, and said that the cases were being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 471 of the Penal Code.

“This stern action by MACC is to curb the misappropriation and leakage of government funds, which is a serious issue,“ he said.

Ahmad Khusairi said that MACC has identified hundreds of other companies which have made false claims and will continue operations to arrest all those involved.

He also urged any companies involved to come forward voluntarily to resubmit the claims which have been made, to avoid charges in court.

“We have identified the names and list of owners of the companies involved. For the purpose of recovering all the false claims involved, I warn everyone to come forward immediately before the MACC knocks on their doors,” he said.

Ahmad Khusairi assured that individuals involved to appear voluntarily and resubmit the claims which have been made, will not be charged in court.

“For those who are still stubborn, they will be subjected to more serious action,“ he said.

Under Op Hire 1.0, a total of 74 individuals from 60 companies were arrested, involving false claims worth RM88 million. A total of 52 individuals have been charged in court. - Bernama