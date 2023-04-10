Penjana Kerjaya: Company owner charged with submitting false claims amounting more than RM120,000

KUALA LUMPUR: An owner of a cosmetic company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to seven charges of submitting false documents to claim incentives amounting to more than RM120,000 under the Penjana Kerjaya programme two years ago.

Mona Liza Ahmad, 38, was charged with submitting seven documents which contained false information, namely the Employee Verification Forms in the name of her company, Nona Chantique Empire, to claim incentives amounting to RM120,060 under the programme.

The documents for the incentive claims, purportedly for 30 employees of her company, when in fact they were not, were submitted to two officers of the Social Security Organisation (Socso) Nursofieyana Muhammad Zamri and Mira Sabriena Romain with the intention of deceiving Socso.

The offence was committed at Wisma Perkeso, Jalan Tun Razak, here, on 31 May 2021.

The charge, under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, provides a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the false claim or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Mona Liza was also charged with five alternative charges of using as genuine seven ‘‘Borang Pengesahan Pekerja Program Insentif Pengambilan Pekerja” which contained false information to claim the same amount of incentives (RM120,060) under the Penjana Kerjaya programme.

She was alleged to have submitted the forms to Mira Sabriene with the intention of deceiving the Socso officer at the same place and time.

The charge was framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to seven years and a fine if found guilty.

Judge Kamarudin Kamsun allowed her bail of RM30,000 for all charges and also ordered her to report herself at the MACC office once a month, as well as to surrender her passport to the court.

The court set Nov 8 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Julaila Jamaludin, from MACC, prosecuted, while lawyer Nor Shafika Balqis Jaffri represented Mona Liza.

Meanwhile, a company manager was also charged in the same court with committing a similar offence, also involving incentive claims of RM36,780 under the Penjana Kerjaya programme.

S. Kamala Segaran, 47, who is the manager of Aksara United Management Sdn Bhd, was charged with conspiring with project coordinator L. Guhan to deceive a Socso agent into believing that two people who were not employees of the Aksara company United Management were employees of the company.

This prompted the Socso to hand over RM9,600 into the company’s bank account.

The offence, framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code, was allegedly committed at the Menara Perkeso Putrajaya, near here, on Oct 23, 2020.

He was also charged with two counts of submitting documents containing false information to Mira Sabriena through Guhan to claim incentives amounting to RM27,180 under the Penjana Kerjaya programme for three company employees who were actually not employees of the company.

Kamala Segaran was allowed bail of RM15,000 with one surety for the three charges and was also ordered to report himself at the MACC office every month.

The court set Nov 8 for mention.

MACC prosecuting officer Raymond Nion John Timban prosecuted, while lawyer V. Saravanan represented Kamala Segaran. -Bernama