Penjana Kerjaya: Company owner charged with submitting false documents for incentive claims

SHAH ALAM: A company owner was charged again in the Sessions Court here today on five counts of submitting false documents to the Social Security Organization (Socso) to claim incentives under the Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 and 3.0 programmes amounting to RM87,500 two years ago.

Raymond Sim, 35, pleaded not guilty to all the charges which were allegedly committed at the Socso branch offices in Petaling Jaya and Klang between March 9 and Nov 11, 2021.

Sim was charged with submitting documents containing false information in the Employee Verification Form for the Employee Recruitment Incentive Programme under the name of Minbot Sdn Bhd, whereas the names of the employees in the list were not employed by the company, to three Socso officers.

The charges were framed under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 (2) of the same law which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine not less than five times the value of the subject matter of the offence or RM10,000 whichever is higher, if convicted.

Judge Rozilah Salleh allowed him bail of RM10,000 with one surety and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court, as well as report himself at the nearest MACC office once a month.

She also allowed a request by MACC prosecuting officer Mohd Alif Shaharuzaman Mohd Alif for the case to be transferred to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court for it to be heard with another similar case facing the accused.

The court then set Feb 28 for mention at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

Last Jan 26, Sim, represented by lawyer Reuben Ong, pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to seven counts of committing a similar offence involving incentive claims amounting to RM153,200. - Bernama