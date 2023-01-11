Penjana Kerjaya: Company owner claims trial to submitting false documents to Socso

ALOR SETAR: A company owner pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to seven charges of submitting false documents to Social Security Organisation (Socso) to claim for incentives amounting to RM24,500 under the Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 (Penjana) programme two years ago.

Nur Kesuma Kartini Mohamad Zahir, 41, owner of Aisy Maju Abadi Trading was charged for submitting seven Employee Verification Forms containing false details of seven individuals who were actually not employees of the company to Socso agent with the intention to deceive and mislead Socso in an attempt to claim the incentives under the programme.

She allegedly committed the offence at the Socso office in Jalan Teluk Wanjah here on June 22, 2021.

Each of the charges under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 carries an imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the false information or RM10,000 whichever is higher, if convicted.

Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 for all charges and set Dec 5 for remention.

MACC prosecuting officer S.Sujatha prosecuted, while lawyer Ummi Kalthum Zakaria represented the accused.-Bernama