Penjana Kerjaya: Former interior designer charged with submitting false information for incentive claims

KUALA LUMPUR: A former interior designer pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three charges of providing false documents to claim incentives amounting to RM9,500 under the Penjana Kerjaya programme two years ago.

S. Kamala Segaran, 47, was charged as the owner of the Tech Train Consultancy, with submitting three documents containing false details, namely the Employee Verification Forms in the name of Perusahaan Tech Train Consultancy to claim incentives of RM4,340, RM2,260 and RM2,9000, respectively under the programme.

The documents, containing false statements about the names of three new employees of the Tech Train Consultancy who were actually not employees of the company, were submitted to two employment service officers of the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

The offences were allegedly committed at Jalan Tun Razak, Kampung Baru here on June 25, Nov 23 and Dec 21, 2021.

The charges were framed under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 which provides a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the false claims.

Judge Suzana Hussin allowed her bail of RM8,000 for all the charges and also ordered her to report herself at the office of the Malaysian Anti-Corruyption Commission (MACC) once a month and to surrender her passport to the court.

The court set Nov 6 for mention.

Prosecuting officer from MACC Yasir Yahya prosecuted, while Kamala was represented by lawyer R. Babu Naidu.-Bernama