Penjana Kerjaya: Manager charged with submitting false claims

KUALA LUMPUR: An automotive company manager pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to charges of deception and using false documents to claim RM627,000 in incentives under the Penjana Kerjaya.

Kamarudin Mohd Hussin, 45, a manager of PB Maju Automotif, was charged with deceiving the Social Security Organisation (Socso) of RM424,000 by submitting a list of purported company employees through the Penjana Kerjaya system at Wisma Perkeso, Jalan Tun Razak, Kampung Baru here in December 2020.

He was charged under Section 415 of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 417 of the same code with a maximum jail sentence of five years or fine or both if found guilty, along with submitting false documents to claim RM203,700 under the same incentive programme in January 2021, an offence under Section 471 of the Penal Code.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Diana Nor Azwa offered bail of RM30,000 with one surety for both charges with the additional condition that the accused must report in at the Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office once every two months.

Kamarudin’s counsel, R. Kengadharan, requested for bail to be reduced as the accused had cooperated with the MACC throughout the entire investigation.

Judge Azura Alwi set bail at RM30,000 with one surety for both charges and ordered the accused to surrender his passport and to report in to the MACC office once every two months and set March 29 for case mention. - Bernama