KUALA LUMPUR: The National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) to address the challenges faced by industry players in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak is proof that the government is concerned about helping the recovery of the economic sector especially tourism.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) said the plan announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today would ensure tourism, arts and culture industry players could continue to contribute to the country.

“The initiative for this purpose clearly proves that the Prime Minister is concerned about the plight of the people. Thank you Prime Minister.

“The tourism sector is listed under prohibited economic activities during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and the extending of the Wage Subsidy Programme benefits workers, entrepreneurs and operators who have to take unpaid leave,“ she said in a statement.

Through Penjana, government has allocated RM9 billion to benefit three million workers in dealing with unemployment.

The allocation includes extending the Wage Subsidy Programme introduced in the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin ) and Prihatin additional measures with an additional allocation of RM5 billion.

Nancy said the RM1 billion Tourism Financing Scheme to finance transformation initiatives by small and medium enterprises (SME) has also helped the tourism sector to stay competitive in the new era.

She said the tax deferment initiatives under the tourism businesses such as travel agencies, hoteliers and airlines have been postponing the instalment of the estimated tax for another three months from Oct 1 to Dec 31, 2020.

Tourism tax exemptions from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 are also announced, and the exemption from payment of service tax to any person staying or receiving any taxable services provided by the accommodation premises operator will be extended from Sept 1 to June 30, 2021.

In addition, individual income tax relief of up to RM1,000 on domestic travel expenses will be extended until Dec 31, 2021, she added. — Bernama