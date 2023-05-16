PenjanaKerjaya: MACC to make more arrest over false claims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is expected to make more arrests under Ops Hire 2.0 of employers for allegedly making false claims for the Employment Incentive Programme (PenjanaKerjaya).

Social Security Organisation (Socso) chief executive Datuk Seri Dr Mohamed Azman Aziz said the arrest by MACC yesterday was a continuation of the strategic collaboration between Socso and MACC through Ops Hire carried out in July last year.

“This is an ongoing effort to track down irresponsible parties and it is learned that more arrests will be made,“ he said in a statement today.

He said Ops Hire would be extended to Sabah and Sarawak.

“Ops Hire and Ops Hire 2.0, are integrated operations conducted by Socso and MACC to address embezzlement of government funds.

“To date, Ops Hire has saved more than RM500 million in Penjana Kerjaya incentive funds from misuse by employers,“ he said.

Mohamed Azman said Socso has also strengthened its internal systems, processes and governance as well as tightened the control of existing procedures to ensure that only the deserving ones received the incentives.

“Socso also suspends payments to those suspected of making false claims based on data analysis and monitoring. Lawsuits are filed against the parties involved to recover the misused funds,” he said and advised employers and training providers who have made false claims for PenjanaKerjaya to return the incentive to avoid action.

Yesterday, the MACC arrested four individuals on suspicion of submitting employee verification forms under PENJANA 2.0 that contained false information to Socso. - Bernama