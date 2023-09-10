Pension calculation: Retired civil servant issues LOD for govt to take immediate action

KUALA LUMPUR: A retired civil servant has issued a letter of demand (LOD) for the government of Malaysia to take immediate actions to adjust the pension calculation.

Aminah Ahmad, who retired as a civil servant with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on behalf of 56 other retirees has issued a letter of demand to the chief secretary to the government, the director-general and deputy director-general (operations) of the Public Service Department (PSD), as well as the Pension Department director, on Oct 6.

Aminah’s counsel Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu in a statement said, his client is seeking immediate action to adjust the pension calculation in accordance to Section 3 and 6 of the Pension Adjustment Act 1980, prior to the amendment, and to pay pension arrears as adjusted from Jan 13, 2022.

“The letter of demand was issued due to the failure of the government of Malaysia and the director general of Public Service to comply with the court order issued by the Court of Appeal on Jan 13, 2023 (followed by the Federal Court upholding the decision by the appellate court on June 27, 2023).

“The government and the director general of Public Service as organs of the State have heightened duties to respect the rule of law and should assist and protect the courts to ensure the independence, impartiality and effectiveness of the courts.

“The government must obey the Federal Constitution and the judgment of the Federal Court and should not delay the implementations of the Court Orders as it amounts to injustice to the pensioners whom are entitled to enjoy the fruits of their labour.

In fact, most of these pensioners are in the later years of their lives and should not be deprived from their constitutional right accorded to them by the government and further ordered by the Court of Appeal and the Federal Court, the counsel said.

According to Baljit, the government should not hesitate to the appreciate the contributions made by the public service pensioners’ in serving the nation and their welfares should be a matter of priority in achieving social justice.

On June 27, the Federal Court affirmed the Court of Appeal’s decision that declared the amended pension law as null and void and the five-member bench also dismissed the appeal by the Malaysian Government and Public Service Department (PSD) director-general to overturn the appellate court’s decision.

Chief Judge of Malaya Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah, who delivered the court’s decision said Section 3 and Section 7 of the PAA 2013, which allows a two per cent increment annually, were less favourable to pensioners and thus contravened Article 147 of the Federal Constitution (which provide for the protection of pension rights).-Bernama