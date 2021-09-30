Pension increment needs in-depth study - Abd Latiff

KUALA LUMPUR: The increase in the amount of pension payments to help pensioners facing economic problems due to Covid-19 needs an in-depth study, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad. (pix)

This is because every pensioner now receives a pension increment of two per cent every year since Jan 1, 2013, he said during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Abd Latiff was replying to a question from P. Kasthuriraani (PH-Batu Kawan) who wanted to know if the government would increase pension payments for the B40 group in line with the rising cost of living due to the pandemic.

He said the Public Service Department (JPA) was completing a study to help retirees who received pensions below the poverty line which was currently set at RM2,208 a month to improve their economic status.

“This is something that is being considered, the JPA has done a study and will be presented to the prime minister before preparing a Cabinet memorandum,“ he said.

-Bernama