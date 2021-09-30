Pension raise for B40 group among focus in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: The increase in pension payment for the B40 group is one of the questions scheduled to be raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper of the Dewan Rakyat, the question will be raised by P. Kasthuriraani (PH-Batu Kawan) to the Prime Minister during the Ministers’ Question Time.

She wants to know whether the government will increase the pension payment for the group in line with the high living cost and the huge number of people who lost their income during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There will also be a question from Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (BN-Jerantut) to the Senior Minister of Works on the challenges facing the construction sector due to Covid-19 and the assistance extended by the government to those who were affected.

For the Oral Question and Answer session, Rubiah Wang (GPS-Kota Samarahan) is scheduled to pose a question to the Prime Minister on the Special Cabinet Committee on the 1963 Malaysia Agreement, as well as the government’s action plan in restoring the rights of Sabah and Sarawak.

There will also be a question by Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) on the preparation by the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry for the country to produce its own vaccine.

The sitting will then be continued with the debate on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Yesterday, 29 Members of Parliament (MPs) took part in the debate on the 12MP which was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last Monday.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting will be for 17 days until Oct 12.

