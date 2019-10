KEPALA BATAS: A retired teacher lost RM72,500 after she was cheated by the Macau Scam syndicate which told her that she was involved in drug-related and money-laundering activities here recently.

Seberang Perai Utara District Police Chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the woman, in her 60s, had earlier received a telephone call from a bank telling her that she had outstanding bank payments.

“After the woman denied she had outstanding payments for a personal loan, the call was connected to a man who claimed to be a police officer in Negri Sembilan to enable her to lodge a police report about the payments,” he said here today.

Noorzainy said the suspect then told the woman that a check of her identity card found that she was involved in drugs and money-laundering cases.

He said the man then told the victim to transfer all the money in her bank account into another account which he said belonged to a court official for investigations to be carried out and the money would be returned to her after that.

Noorzainy said in two days, the frightened pensioner transferred all her money amounting to RM72,500 in stages to several accounts given by the syndicate.

He added that the victim only realised she had been cheated when she failed to contact the man and related the events to her daughter.

“The daughter told her she had been cheated and they lodged a police report yesterday,” Noorzainy said.

He added that the case was still being investigated including tracking down the owners of the accounts used by the syndicate. — Bernama