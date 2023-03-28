Pensioner loses over RM190,000 to scam syndicate

ALOR GAJAH: A pensioner has lost RM194,210 after falling victim to a fraud syndicate.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu said the victim, in her late 50s, received a call from a woman known as Faridah on Dec 21, last year, who claimed to be a lawyer.

“She said the victim was suspected of being involved in money laundering activities and the call was then transferred to the Ampang Jaya police headquarters to lodge a report.

“Another suspect claiming to be a police officer confirmed the matter and said that an arrest warrant had been issued against the victim,” he said in a statement today.

Despite denying her involvement, the victim was asked to provide her bank account details and was also instructed to open a new account and transfer her savings for investigation purposes.

Arshad said the victim later transferred her savings totalling RM194,210 in stages from Dec 28 last year to Jan 2 this year before she realised that the money had been transferred to a third party account without her knowledge on Jan 6.

He said the victim lodged a police report on March 24 and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama